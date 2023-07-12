Pender Co. Schools announces principal appointments for South Topsail Elementary, Pender Innovative Learning Academy

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced the Board of Education’s principal appointments on Wednesday, July 12, for South Topsail Elementary School and Pender Innovative Learning Academy.

According to the announcement, Nikki Braune has been selected for the role at PILA, and Kathryn Bates has been appointed as the South Topsail Elementary principal.

“Ms. Bates graduated from Catawba College in 2010 and began teaching in August of 2010 at Hanford Dole Elementary School for Rowan Salisbury Schools. It was during her time as a teacher, she began working diligently to create opportunities for the school and the surrounding community to work together in an effort to create a meaningful partnership. While leading these endeavors, a passion ignited from within that propelled her to seek more leadership opportunities,” the release states.

“Prior to this role, Ms. Braune served as an Assistant Principal at Rocky Point Elementary School from 2021 to 2023. She also gained experience at Malpass Corner Elementary and Cape Fear Elementary. With her roots in North Carolina, Ms. Braune lived in various parts of the state before settling on the coast in 2014,” Pender County Schools says.

I am looking forward to working with students from all over Pender County. My goal is to help all students be successful in both their academic and social pursuits.

Braune also coached soccer, track, cheerleading and softball in the 18 years she served as a middle school teacher.

Before moving to Pender County, where she served as assistant principal at Topsail High, Bates also served as an assistant principal at East Rowan High School for two years.

