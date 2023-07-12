‘Operation School Supplies’ drive to be held at Dosher Memorial for Brunswick County students

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual ‘Operation School Supplies’ is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, at Dosher Memorial Hospital for local Brunswick County schools.

Residents can drop off new school supplies at the hospital’s front entrance between 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., and all items will be donated to students served by Communities in Schools of Brunswick County. Donations can be dropped off without having to leave the car.

“This event will be held in conjunction with the Communities In Schools annual Back to School Supply Drive which takes place each August, where collection boxes can be found at their thrift shops. Dosher looks forward to hosting an alternative location for this event, with the convenience of a drive-through arrangement. The school supplies collected enable every student to be prepared for the school year by having the tools they need to succeed,” Ilene Evans, Director, Marketing & Community Relations for Dosher Memorial Hospital, wrote in a press release.

Supplies need are:

Headphones or earbuds

Crayons

Loose leaf paper–college ruled

Loose leaf paper–wide ruled

Colored Pencils

Glue Sticks

Dry Erase Markers

#2 Pencils (not mechanical) and erasers

Pencil pouch for a binder or supply box

Two-inch 3-ring binders

Composition books wide ruled

Spiral notebooks and dividers for 2-inch binders

Three-inch 3-ring binders

Spiral notebooks and dividers for 3-inch binders

Blue or black ink pens

