‘Operation School Supplies’ drive to be held at Dosher Memorial for Brunswick County students

Courtesy: Dosher Memorial Hospital
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual ‘Operation School Supplies’ is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, at Dosher Memorial Hospital for local Brunswick County schools.

Residents can drop off new school supplies at the hospital’s front entrance between 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., and all items will be donated to students served by Communities in Schools of Brunswick County. Donations can be dropped off without having to leave the car.

“This event will be held in conjunction with the Communities In Schools annual Back to School Supply Drive which takes place each August, where collection boxes can be found at their thrift shops. Dosher looks forward to hosting an alternative location for this event, with the convenience of a drive-through arrangement. The school supplies collected enable every student to be prepared for the school year by having the tools they need to succeed,” Ilene Evans, Director, Marketing & Community Relations for Dosher Memorial Hospital, wrote in a press release.

Supplies need are:

  • Headphones or earbuds
  • Crayons
  • Loose leaf paper–college ruled
  • Loose leaf paper–wide ruled
  • Colored Pencils
  • Glue Sticks
  • Dry Erase Markers
  • #2 Pencils (not mechanical) and erasers
  • Pencil pouch for a binder or supply box
  • Two-inch 3-ring binders
  • Composition books wide ruled
  • Spiral notebooks and dividers for 2-inch binders
  • Three-inch 3-ring binders
  • Spiral notebooks and dividers for 3-inch binders
  • Blue or black ink pens

