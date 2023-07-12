Senior Connect
NHC Arboretum to host Trash’N Fash’N Show; participants sought

Participants of the previous Trash'N Fash'N show at the New Hanover County Arboretum
Participants of the previous Trash'N Fash'N show at the New Hanover County Arboretum(Plastic Ocean Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Isaac Bear Early College students are working with the Plastic Ocean Project to host the second annual Trash’N Fash’N Show on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with Pepe’s Food Truck and Sweet Cleo’s Frozen Desserts providing food to guests.

“Area fashionistas and mindful creatives of all ages are encouraged to create and model their own unique garments. A panel of judges will award prizes for the highest scoring designs. Items can be made from old fabrics, used clothing, cardboard, paper, plastic and other single use materials,” a Plastic Ocean Project announcement states.

The sign up deadline for designers is July 29, and the organizers hope that people steer away from cheap clothes that they throw away quickly. Clothes in the show will incorporate recycled and upcycled materials as an alternative to more wasteful fast fashion clothes.

Tickets for attendees are $5 for children under 18 and $10 for anyone 18 and up. For participants, they are $15 for children under 18 and $25 for anyone 18 and up.

You can register on the Plastic Ocean Project website.

