Man seriously injured after hit by state trooper in Beulaville

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a state trooper’s cruiser Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 24 in Beulaville.

The Highway Patrol says Trooper A.C. Westmoreland was headed west on the road near North Kennedy Road when his cruiser struck the man.

Kelvin Kenion was not in a crosswalk and didn’t yield to oncoming traffic, according to a release.

The trooper turned around and rendered aid to the man until EMS arrived.

The 49-year-old Kenion was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol said Westmoreland was on routine patrol at the time and that contributing factors such as dark clothes worn by Kenion, and the amount of light in the area are being examined.

The patrol’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

