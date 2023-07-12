Senior Connect
Live Nation to offer four tickets for $80 deal for some shows at local venues

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Nation has announced that you can get four tickets for $80 for some shows during a promotion running from July 19 to Aug. 1.

Both Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have said that the deal will apply to some concerts at the venues.

The list of shows that are part of the deal will be revealed when the deal becomes active on Wednesday, July 19.

Tickets will be available on the Live Nation website.

