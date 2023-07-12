Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: summer heat expands

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official high temperature was 86 Monday and 92 Tuesday; your First Alert Forecast again swells to the lower and middle 90s this Wednesday. Stay cool, rested, hydrated and neighborly for heat index values peaking around 100 also. A shower or storm may pop up, but chances are low and any cooling relief would be brief.

On the saltwater side... Surf temperatures continue to hover in the lower 80s. Wednesday breakers will be near two feet and harbor a low to moderate rip current risk. And farther out, east of Bermuda, a subtropical disturbance continues to have a chance for storm development over the next two to seven days; this feature would not pose a threat in any case.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics slumber, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

