Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Firefighters quickly put flames at Starway Flea Market

Starway Flea Market Fire aftermath
Starway Flea Market Fire aftermath(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday morning the old Starway Flea Market erupted into flames. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire and contained the flames from spreading.

The fire started a little after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire crews from multiple areas rushed to the building to help put out the fire.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from miles away. We spoke with Assistant Fire Chief Tom Robinson from Wilmington’s Fire Department. Robinson said structural damage prevented crews from going inside to figure out the cause of the fire.

“We haven’t finished the investigation yet, we can’t get inside of the building. Due to the collapse of the ceiling in multiple locations. So we’re going to have to wait until we can secure the building a little bit more, to do a little more investigation on it. Right now we’re just looking and it was a vacant building, so there’s no telling what might have caused it right now, said Robinson.

Many emergency vehicles rushed towards the fire which caused traffic issues on Carolina Beach Rd. Luckily, no one was hurt during the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire cleaned up and under control in about two hours. Fire officials are working to figure out what caused the fire in the first place.

Judy Harker works at Merritt’s Burger House, a business close to where the fire burned. While pulling into work Harker saw smoke and ended up calling 911. Harker says she is just happy to know that firefighters were able to respond to the scene quickly and stop the spread.

“We were kind of scared knowing this is our family business, and kind of wondering what was going to happen. But we had a lot of faith in the fire department they got here very quickly and multiple fire departments were here and they got it out very quickly,” said Harker.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Drowning Graphic
Surf City officials: Rose Hill man dies after being pulled from water

Latest News

Courtesy: Dosher Memorial Hospital
‘Operation School Supplies’ drive to be held at Dosher Memorial for Brunswick County students
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Veterans frustrated as House speaker says medical marijuana legalization unlikely to pass this year
Marijuana
Veterans frustrated as House speaker says medical marijuana legalization unlikely to pass this year