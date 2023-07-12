Firefighters quickly put flames at Starway Flea Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday morning the old Starway Flea Market erupted into flames. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire and contained the flames from spreading.

The fire started a little after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire crews from multiple areas rushed to the building to help put out the fire.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from miles away. We spoke with Assistant Fire Chief Tom Robinson from Wilmington’s Fire Department. Robinson said structural damage prevented crews from going inside to figure out the cause of the fire.

“We haven’t finished the investigation yet, we can’t get inside of the building. Due to the collapse of the ceiling in multiple locations. So we’re going to have to wait until we can secure the building a little bit more, to do a little more investigation on it. Right now we’re just looking and it was a vacant building, so there’s no telling what might have caused it right now, said Robinson.

Many emergency vehicles rushed towards the fire which caused traffic issues on Carolina Beach Rd. Luckily, no one was hurt during the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire cleaned up and under control in about two hours. Fire officials are working to figure out what caused the fire in the first place.

Judy Harker works at Merritt’s Burger House, a business close to where the fire burned. While pulling into work Harker saw smoke and ended up calling 911. Harker says she is just happy to know that firefighters were able to respond to the scene quickly and stop the spread.

“We were kind of scared knowing this is our family business, and kind of wondering what was going to happen. But we had a lot of faith in the fire department they got here very quickly and multiple fire departments were here and they got it out very quickly,” said Harker.

