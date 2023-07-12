Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of the coast of Cedar Key. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A 13-foot adult smalltooth sawfish was caught in the waters off of Florida last month.

WCJB reports the endangered fish was caught, tagged, and released off of the coast of Cedar Key.

A defining feature of the fish is their long, flat-edged blade lined with teeth which made them a target for trophy hunters.

The sawfish was listed as an endangered species in 2003 under the Endangered Species Act due to habitat loss and over harvesting. The sawfish was the first marine fish to receive federal protection.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the smalltooth sawfish is one of five species of sawfish. Despite their shark-like appearance, sawfish are considered rays because their gills and mouths are found on the underside of their bodies.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
Aricka Sidbury
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California
William Watts
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother

Latest News

A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. The dominant theme darkening the scene is the...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
At NATO summit, Biden says ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa Republicans passed a strict abortion bill last night. A legal challenge was filed by morning