Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cucalorus Film Foundation announces promotion of Trish Nicholson to Development Director

Trish Nicholson, Cucalorus Film Foundation Development Director as of June 2023
Trish Nicholson, Cucalorus Film Foundation Development Director as of June 2023(Cucalorus Film Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation announced the promotion of Trish Nicholson to be the foundation’s Development Director on Wednesday, July 12.

She started as the box office manager in 2020 and became a sponsorship coordinator soon after, per Cucalorus. The foundation says she began in her new role on June 1.

“She has been–and will continue to be–responsible for managing customer relationships, including donors, sponsors and patrons of the festival, while also working to bring businesses, supporters, attendees, and artists together for a fun, creative, and memorable festival experience,” a Cucalorus announcement states.

“In her new role as Development Director, she will expand upon existing relationships and work to continue the foundation’s partnerships with granting organizations. Nicholson will oversee the revenue campaigns of the Development Department,” the announcement continues.

She earned a master’s degree in community counseling from University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has worked in customer relations, event planning, community outreach and other fields.

“The arts are a great resource for personal growth and community enrichment. Creating a space for others to share their stories through film, dance, music, and art helps us all to understand the world better, and I’m thrilled to be part of that process with Cucalorus,” Nicholson said in the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
Aricka Sidbury
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California
William Watts
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother

Latest News

Michael Chayton Bullard
Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old
The accident happened just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man critically injured after hit by state trooper in Beulaville
Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.
Carowinds staff said a new support column for the Fury 325 rollercoaster is set to arrive on...
Carowinds set to receive new support column for Fury 325 ride Thursday