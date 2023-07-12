Cucalorus Film Foundation announces promotion of Trish Nicholson to Development Director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation announced the promotion of Trish Nicholson to be the foundation’s Development Director on Wednesday, July 12.

She started as the box office manager in 2020 and became a sponsorship coordinator soon after, per Cucalorus. The foundation says she began in her new role on June 1.

“She has been–and will continue to be–responsible for managing customer relationships, including donors, sponsors and patrons of the festival, while also working to bring businesses, supporters, attendees, and artists together for a fun, creative, and memorable festival experience,” a Cucalorus announcement states.

“In her new role as Development Director, she will expand upon existing relationships and work to continue the foundation’s partnerships with granting organizations. Nicholson will oversee the revenue campaigns of the Development Department,” the announcement continues.

She earned a master’s degree in community counseling from University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has worked in customer relations, event planning, community outreach and other fields.

“The arts are a great resource for personal growth and community enrichment. Creating a space for others to share their stories through film, dance, music, and art helps us all to understand the world better, and I’m thrilled to be part of that process with Cucalorus,” Nicholson said in the announcement.

