Columbus County man charged with first-degree rape of 14-year-old

Michael Chayton Bullard
Michael Chayton Bullard(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a child.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Michael Chayton Bullard is accused of raping a 14-year-old on Friday, July 7.

He was arrested at his home on Northwood Drive near Whiteville on Monday, July 10.

He is being held under a $150,000 secure bond, per a sheriff’s office report.

