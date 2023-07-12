Senior Connect
Wilmington police: Pedestrian injured after car crash near 18th St. and Market St.

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police have confirmed one person was injured in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near 18th St and Market St.

A spokesperson told WECT a pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to NHRMC. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Eastbound traffic on Market St. from 17th Street was closed while WPD traffic units investigated the scene. The road has been reopened as of 10:35 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

