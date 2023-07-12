Senior Connect
Cape Fear Community College announces opening of Resume Lab, offering free assistance to the public

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced the opening of its free, public Resume Lab on Wednesday, July 12.

According to the announcement, the lab is located in room 102 of the McLeod Building, located at 411 N Front St. in Wilmington. The lab is open during the following times:

  • Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The lab aims to address the growing need for resume assistance within the community,” CFCC states. “As the job market becomes increasingly competitive, having a well-structured and compelling resume is essential for success.

“Recognizing this, CFCC is committed to supporting job seekers, recent graduates, and professionals seeking career advancement. Whether you are creating a new resume from scratch, refining an existing one, or tailoring a resume for a specific job application, the Resume Lab Transition Specialist will offer expertise. The lab also provides one-on-one assistance with job research and cover letters.”

In addition to the services offered at the lab, those utilizing it can also learn more about CFCC’s other career transition programs and development opportunities.

For more information about the Resume Lab, please call (910) 362-7873.

