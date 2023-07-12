Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service restored after wireless network outage in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Starway Flea Market
Wilmington FD responds to structure fire at Starway Flea Market
Aricka Sidbury
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California

Latest News

Wilmington police: Pedestrian still in hospital following collision near 18th St. and Market St.
Crews are on scene at Carowinds repairing the Fury 325 rollercoaster after a crack was...
Carowinds set to receive new support column for Fury 325 ride Thursday
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say