Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

He said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day. This is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service outage reported in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
Aricka Sidbury
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California
William Watts
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother

Latest News

Dave Keaggy made an ambitious goal that would be difficult for most people look easy as he...
WWII veterans celebrates 97th birthday with fitness challenge
Man seriously injured after hit by state trooper in Beulaville
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds
Tech Talk: What to do if water gets into your phone
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.
‘Succession’ leads all Emmy nominees with 27 as HBO dominates