WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California

Aricka Sidbury
Aricka Sidbury(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department violent crime detective Aricka Sidbury will not face charges in connection to a financial crime investigation in California, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Through our investigation, it was determined Officer Sidbury was the victim of a money mule operation,” said Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. “She was provided with information related to these types of incidents and how to avoid becoming a victim again.

“Our investigators have spoken with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and it appears their investigation is also complete.”

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office told WECT in May that it was working with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations to investigate financial crimes related to Marin County.

According to information from the WPD, Sidbury’s status was changed to “Administrative Leave - Suspension/Investigation” on April 19.

WECT has reached out to the WPD to confirm Sidbury’s current status with the department.

