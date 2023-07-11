Wilmington man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for charges related to armed drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, July 11, that 51-year-old Marlon Porter, of Wilmington, has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison for charges related to armed drug trafficking.

“On March 13, 2023, Porter pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” the release states.

Our men and women continue to work tirelessly day in and day out to protect the City of Wilmington. I am extremely grateful for their continued dedication to ensuring that justice is delivered. I appreciate the partnership with the various agencies who assisted with this case to bring it to a close. We will continue to patrol the streets to remove violent offenders and send them to prison where they belong.

“Porter has prior North Carolina State convictions for Possession of a controlled substance within 300 feet of a School (1994), Selling Cocaine (2012) Attempted Common Law Robbery and Assault Inflicting Bodily Injury (2012),” the release continues.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on June 26, 2019, a Wilmington Police Officer and a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to multiple gun shots in the area of Gores Row and Orange Streets in Wilmington. They observed Marlon Porter running across the street. Porter did not initially respond to commands to stop and ran around a corner. Porter then came back into their sight and surrendered.

“After searching the area, law enforcement found a stolen 9mm handgun cocked and ready to fire. Law enforcement also observed Porter’s brother, George Porter, reaching into a car in the area. Law enforcement searched the car and found a loaded .380 handgun under the front seat. In addition, numerous shell casings were recovered by law enforcement near the area in which Porter had been observed running from.”

According to the release, following the June 26 incident, law enforcement made a controlled purchase from Porter on July 16.

On Sept. 23, Marlon Porter was found asleep in a BMW by law enforcement who were responding to a welfare check in a hotel parking lot. Porter threw two ounces of cocaine across the car as authorities approached. The car was searched, and crack, fentanyl, multiple wax baggies, digital scales, around $4,000 and a loaded .357 revolver were located.

Following the search of the car, officers learned that Porter was associated with a room at the hotel, where they found six grams of fentanyl, crack and items used to make crack.

On Dec. 13, authorities located him in a room at the Baymont Inn that contained fentanyl and a .45 caliber handgun. Law enforcement then found an additional amount of fentanyl and a 9mm handgun in Porter’s Jeep, which was parked in front of the room.

