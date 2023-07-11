Traffic issues expected after wreck involving at least three cars at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that officers are responding to a wreck involving three to five vehicles as of Tuesday, July 11, at 12:06 p.m.

According to the WPD announcement, a utility pole was broken at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street, and traffic issues are expected for several hours. The intersection is near Advanced Auto Parts and Legion Stadium, a bit north of Shipyard Boulevard.

Police say that people in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that an infant was in one of the vehicles, “but was OK.”

They say that one of the drivers walked off, and that they are working on locating that driver.

“We encourage drivers to find an alternate route,” the WPD states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.