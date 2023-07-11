State Auditor releases report on audit of Elizabethtown; former town manager disputes findings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of the State Auditor released a report Tuesday on its audit of the Town of Elizabethtown in response to four allegations.

The investigation determined that an allegation that payroll taxes were not being withheld for former town manager Eddie Madden was substantiated.

During the investigation, the Office of the State Auditor also discovered that town officials were unable to provide supporting documentation for a “significant” number of charges made to the Town’s credit card assigned to Madden.

Investigators reviewed the former town manager’s tax withholdings for the tax years 2018 through 2020 and found the following deficits:

Federal Income Tax withheld was deficient by $28,892 (98% of what was required)

North Carolina Income Tax withheld was deficient by $1,384 (9% of what was required)

Social Security Tax withheld was deficient by $1,200 (5% of what was required)

Medicare Tax withheld was deficient by $129 (2% of what was required).

“In December 2015, the former Town Manager’s federal income tax withholding was changed in the payroll system from $236.32 per pay period to $0.00 per pay period,” the report states. “Then, in April 2016, the federal income tax withholding was changed from $0.00 per pay period to $8.30 per pay period.

“According to the former Finance Director, the only two employees who had access to make changes in the payroll system were the former Finance Director himself and the former Town Accountant. Both the former Finance Director and the former Town Accountant denied making the changes to the system.”

The report states that the town is liable for the amount that was required to be withheld.

But Madden told WECT in a statement Tuesday that he has already resolved the payroll tax issue.

“I have previously reviewed this matter with my CPA and agree that additional payroll taxes were owed and were not correctly withheld by the Town,” Madden said. “The Town notified me as to the amount of additional taxes owed, I reviewed them with my Accountant, agreed to the amount and have paid them. Subsequently, I was audited by the Internal Revenue Service and received a refund for overpayment of federal income taxes.”

The report also lists the following recommendations:

The Finance Director should ensure that no changes are made to the payroll system without proper authorization.

Town Management should upgrade the payroll system to ensure that there is an audit trail that identifies everyone who makes changes to the payroll system.

The Town Council should ensure that the Town has procedures in place to accurately withhold payroll taxes for all employees.

While conducting the investigation, investigators said they discovered that the Town of Elizabethtown was not able to provide documentation for several purchases on Madden’s Town-issued credit card.

“From January 2019 to April 2021, the Town Manager’s Town-issued credit card was used to make 137 purchases totaling $14,117,” according to the report. “Investigators reviewed all purchases and found that the Town was unable to provide supporting documentation for 119 purchases (87%) totaling $8,448.”

The report states:

64 purchases totaling $5,173 had an itemized receipt but lacked documentation to support a valid Town purpose

55 purchases totaling $3,275 had neither an itemized receipt nor documentation to support a valid Town purpose.

In its response to the report, the Town of Elizabethtown said it was “able to verify through records provided by the credit card company all charges made by the Town Manager during this time period as authorized and approved purchases.”

The Office of the State Auditor said that this is misleading because “the records provided by the credit card company would not include the business purpose for the credit card charges. Therefore, the Town would not have documentation to ensure that the charges were for valid business purposes.”

Madden provided letters to WECT from former Elizabethtown finance staff members who were employed from 2019-21. The former employees outline the process followed each month to make sure receipts were obtained and filed. They also confirmed that credit card records were stored electronically in the Town’s server and a paper copy also was kept.

“In addition, the town’s auditor, whose staff made an in-person inspection of records and reviewed the information on an annual basis, made no mention of any concerns or listed any deficiencies or weaknesses with the process,” Madden said. “The town’s former finance staff kept meticulous records that included credit card receipts and credit card statements that were reconciled on a monthly basis. The current finance director for the town, Sharon Penny, was employed during the period in question and assumed all duties of reconciling bank statements and credit card statements. There was never any mention of any concerns by her under my tenure.”

Madden also stated that the town credit card wasn’t solely for his use.

“Furthermore, the town credit card was not used exclusively by any one individual. It was the only credit card assigned to the administration and planning departments and was used to pay for budgeted expenses such as dues, subscriptions, registration fees for conferences, travel, to purchase supplies and materials in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence as well as for supplies needed for the Covid pandemic,” according to Madden. “I took great pride in my work from 2008-2021 (13 years) for the Town of Elizabethtown. The town experienced great change and improvement over my tenure, we had highly qualified staff, and we held one another to the highest standard with managing the taxpayer dollars.”

The report recommends that the Town Council should establish a comprehensive policy for credit card usage that “includes but is not limited to, requirements such as:

Itemized receipts for purchases.

A documented Town purpose for purchases.

Validation that the purchases were included in the Town’s budget.

Review of all credit card documentation (including receipts and the documented business purpose) before approval of the payment of a credit card bill.

“The Town Council should ensure the Finance Director and Town employees are following the comprehensive policy for credit card usage. The Town Council should ensure that no financial obligation of the Town is being paid without supporting documentation that ensures the obligation was budgeted for and is for a valid Town purpose.”

