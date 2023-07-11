State announces completion of Whiteville flood resiliency study

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A floodprint of Whiteville has been completed by the state in partnership with the city, according to an announcement from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, July 11.

The report was completed by the N.C. State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab and covers flood mitigation and resilience recommendations for the city. Its main focus was on projects related to the Mollie’s Branch stream corridor and downtown business district based on feedback from the city and community.

“Floodprinting is a CDDL-developed method of resilience planning which focuses on the recovery and resilience-building needs of flood-prone communities. Throughout the 16-month project, the CDDL team provided technical assistance to city staff to accelerate ongoing community recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” the announcement states. “The report was produced with no direct cost to the City of Whiteville or its residents.”

N.C. DPS says that data and planning details from the lab’s floodprint projects has lead to millions in grant funding for communities in the state.

“Whiteville has already received a Golden LEAF Foundation grant, which will provide $249,880 for surveying, design and engineering along Mollie’s Branch. The money could also serve as matching funds needed for a large FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant that has been submitted. In addition, Whiteville and CDDL have applied for a grant from the Environmental Enhancement Grant program managed by the N.C. Department of Justice,” the announcement continues.

The floodprint was made possible by grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which was administered by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. It was accepted formally during a city council meeting in May.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.