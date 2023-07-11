Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mom said her six-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his brother’s life.

A Fourth of July celebration ended in the emergency room for the family from Anderson County, but if it weren’t for the quick thinking of an older brother, it could have ended a lot worse.

“Thankfully, God was watching out and gave Anson a superhero for a big brother,” mom, Savannah Whitlock said.

Six-year-old Atticus Whitlock was swimming at his grandparents house when his two-year-old brother, Anson slipped into the pool.

“I saw something on top of the water and I had my goggles on,” Atticus Whitlock said, “I didn’t know what it was so I went under and it was him, Anson.”

Atticus found Anson at the bottom of the pool.

“I went under and then I grabbed him and pulled him up,” Atticus said.

Savannah Whitlock thought her younger son had left the pool deck.

“I was here. My dad was here. My husband was here and he just slipped,” Whitlock said.

Savannah took her eyes off the water for a split second and didn’t see two-year-old Anson fall into the pool.

“Nobody saw him fall in,” Whitlock said.

She turned around and saw Atticus coming up from the water with Anson in his arms.

“Atticus came up with him. I jumped in the pool and swam to meet them. I literally just hugged both of them and I told Atticus I am so proud of you,” Whitlock said.

Anson was alert and breathing, but after they got him out of the water, he became lethargic and passed out.

The family called 911.

“They checked him over. He was very pale. He was completely white. They went ahead and took him to Greenville Memorial and there was a whole trauma team waiting on him,” Whitlock said.

Doctors checked Anson out and found no water in his lungs.

“Turns out he remembered to hold his breath and didn’t inhale any water,” Whitlock said.

Savannah said it’s a miracle Atticus knew how to save his brother from drowning.

“The ambulance driver and the fire department asked to speak with Atticus and they took him aside and told him, you saved your brother’s life. That was amazing that you did that,” Whitlock said.

