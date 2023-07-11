Senior Connect
Portion of E Boiling Spring Road to close Monday for dam reconstruction project

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has announced that a portion of E Boiling Spring Road will close for the “foreseeable future” on Monday, July 17.

According to the announcement from Tuesday, July 11, the closure marks the beginning of the dam reconstruction project. The portion of E Boiling Spring Road will be closed at N Lake Drive.

“A detour will be in place. Please follow the detour, be mindful of the 25 mile per hour speed limit on the detour roads and be courteous to the other drivers as we all navigate this process,” the city states in its announcement.

Pine Road, Drayton Road and Crystal Road will serve as detours.

