Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari

The Cornelius Police chief said department has followed up on hundreds of leads since investigation began.
Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police confirmed they are investigating a report of a possible sighting of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari outside of a California gas station.

The 12-year-old Madalina was last seen by the public getting off a school bus just before Thanksgiving. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

Cornelius Police confirmed investigators are actively following up on the possible California sighting with the person who posted information to social media, as well as the local California authorities.

That social media post has since been deleted.

The Cornelius Police chief said the department has followed up on hundreds of leads since the investigation began.

In addition to Cornelius Police, the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are also assisting in the search for the missing girl.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather Christopher Palmiter were both arrested in December and charged with failing to report the child’s disappearance.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

