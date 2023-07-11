New Hanover County Public Library to host summer book sale in August
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library has announced that its Summer Book Sale is set to run August 4-6 and 11-13.
The Northeast Library hosts sales twice a year with books, DVDs and other media for just $2-3 each.
- Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- Friends of the Library only, guests can join for $20 at the door. All other dates are open to the general public.
- $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books
- Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books
- Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- $2 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $1 for paperback books
- Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books
- Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books
- Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- 25 cents for any item
