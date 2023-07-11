Senior Connect
New Hanover County Public Library to host summer book sale in August

The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library
The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library has announced that its Summer Book Sale is set to run August 4-6 and 11-13.

The Northeast Library hosts sales twice a year with books, DVDs and other media for just $2-3 each.

  • Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
    • Friends of the Library only, guests can join for $20 at the door. All other dates are open to the general public.
    • $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.
    • $2 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $1 for paperback books
  • Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books
  • Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.
    • 25 cents for any item

