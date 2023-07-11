New Hanover County Public Library to host summer book sale in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library has announced that its Summer Book Sale is set to run August 4-6 and 11-13.

The Northeast Library hosts sales twice a year with books, DVDs and other media for just $2-3 each.

Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friends of the Library only, guests can join for $20 at the door. All other dates are open to the general public. $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $3 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $2 for paperback books

Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. $2 for hardback books and audio-visual items, $1 for paperback books

Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $1 for hardback books and audio-visual items, 50 cents for paperback books

Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. 25 cents for any item



