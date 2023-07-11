Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Myrtle Beach police help rescue 7 baby ducks

Officers responded on Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.
Officers responded on Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they helped multiple baby ducks get out of a jam.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.

In a tweet, the department says the seven baby ducks were stuck in the sewer.

Officers work to get to the baby ducks
Officers work to get to the baby ducks(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

During the rescue, the mother of the ducklings kept a close eye on the mission.

Momma duck patiently waiting to be reunited with her children
Momma duck patiently waiting to be reunited with her children(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

After the save, the department thanked the officers and rescue team.

An officer lifts up the sewer grate to rescue the ducks
An officer lifts up the sewer grate to rescue the ducks(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

“If you see something or a duck in need, please say something,” the department stated in the tweet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone service outage reported in Brunswick Co.
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
Crash at Carolina Beach Road and Hart Street in Wilmington on July 11, 2023
Police: No life-threatening injuries after multi-car wreck at Carolina Beach Rd. and Hart St.
William Watts
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother
Aricka Sidbury
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California

Latest News

New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
New push to connect NC by bringing passenger trains to Wilmington
Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
Southeastern Community College to host hiring event with Provalus
Wilmington police: Pedestrian injured following collision near 18th St. and Market St.
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Sunset Beach votes to change wording in ordinance for item regulations on Beach Strand