Myrtle Beach police help rescue 7 baby ducks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they helped multiple baby ducks get out of a jam.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.

In a tweet, the department says the seven baby ducks were stuck in the sewer.

Officers work to get to the baby ducks (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

During the rescue, the mother of the ducklings kept a close eye on the mission.

Momma duck patiently waiting to be reunited with her children (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

After the save, the department thanked the officers and rescue team.

An officer lifts up the sewer grate to rescue the ducks (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

“If you see something or a duck in need, please say something,” the department stated in the tweet.

Sunday, July 9, 2023, officers responded to the Windsurfer to help rescue 7 baby ducks stuck in the sewer. Thank you, PFC. Hanna Land, PFC Sienna Herndon, PFC Justin Falco, and Public works, Corey Graham. If you see something or a duck in need, please say something! pic.twitter.com/dwgif2x25T — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.