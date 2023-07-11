Senior Connect
Man arrested in connection to January fatal shooting of his brother

William Watts
William Watts(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was charged on Thursday, July 6, in connection to a fatal Brunswick County shooting that took place in January.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office began a death investigation after a gunshot wound report at a house on Windsor Dr. after 5 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Oscar Rudolph Watts Jr. died at 60 years old as a result of the shooting.

According to an arrest warrant from Thursday, his 59-year-old brother William Arrell Watts was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The BCSO website indicates that he is being held under a $50,000 secured bond on the charge, along with a $15,000 secured bond for possession of firearm by a felon and another $2,500 unsecured bond for felony possession of schedule II controlled substances.

Cell phone service outage reported in Brunswick Co.