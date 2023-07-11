Man accused of ramming car into two law enforcement vehicles in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hillsborough was arrested for allegedly attempting to flee a Pender County deputy and ramming into two law enforcement vehicles on Monday, July 3.

According to the arrest warrant for 30-year-old Vernon Lamont Charles III, he was driving on I-40 when he fled a deputy who was attempting to enforce traffic violations. The warrant says he was driving recklessly, speeding 15+ miles per hour over the legal limit and had a revoked driver’s license. He is accused of moving 110 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone and driving the wrong direction on the road.

The warrant states that he rammed into the back of a deputy’s marked patrol vehicle and crashed into a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper’s patrol vehicle.

He was arrested the same day and charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon government official, misdemeanor speeding and misdemeanor reckless driving-wanton disregard, along with a lane change signal violation. According to the jail website, he is being held under a $20,000 secured bond.

