K9 helps apprehend person accused of crashing into Shallotte PD vehicle after fleeing checking station

Deputy Green and Tito
Deputy Green and Tito(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday, July 11, concerning the apprehension of a suspect by Deputy Green and his K9 partner, Tito.

According to the release, on Monday night, a person allegedly “rammed” a Shallotte PD vehicle after fleeing a checking station.

“The suspect fled on foot,” the release states. “Deputy Green and K9 Tito were asked to assist and began tracking the suspect. K9 Tito tracked from the scene to Village Road where he began to give a proximity alert.

“As Deputy Green was tightening up his tracking lead to give a call out to the suspect, K9 Tito entered the wood line and apprehended the suspect. The BCSO K9 Unit trains extremely hard in order to be prepared for incidents such as this. Great job by Deputy Green and K9 Tito!”

