Internet outage causes service interruption at DMV offices in Columbus and Bladen counties

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, July 11, that an internet outage is interrupting service at 30 NCDMV offices in central and eastern North Carolina.

“Lumen Technologies, a local telephone service provider, reported the outage at approximately 9:15 a.m. following an apparent fiber cut between Raleigh and Benson,” the announcement states.

Affected locations in southeastern N.C. include:

The NCDMV Customer Call Center in Bladen County

The License Plate Agency and Driver License Office in Elizabethtown

The License Plate Agency and Driver License Office in Whiteville

The License Plate Agency in Wallace

The DMV says it plans to reach out to affected customers to reschedule appointments at driver’s license offices.

“Officials with Lumen are working to restore service as soon as possible. The company did not have a timetable for when service could be restored,” the announcement continues. “NCDMV officials are reminding people that many driver services, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewals, vehicle tax payments, and address changes, can be completed online without visiting an office.

“People can visit the official NCDMV website at MyNCDMV.gov to learn if they can complete their business online.”

You can also check the current status of an office on this NCDMV webpage.

