Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Forever Family: Program paves the way toward adulthood for those in foster care

Excellerate Youth
Excellerate Youth(Forever Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Transitioning into adulthood can make or break the life of a young adult, especially those who grew up in foster care and have very little support.

That is why Dr. Allen Griffin and his wife Hashmareen are committed to helping these young people here in North Carolina move forward; with an idea that came as a vision, and a gift that would inspire and bring a greater sense of normalcy to their lives.

“I had 26 foster brothers, two birth siblings, and two adopted siblings. My parents were so good at sharing our home and letting us learn the lesson that community is family, at the same time,” said Allen Griffin, who runs the Excellerate program with his wife. “I was constantly being chased by my wife about the subject of caring for kids in foster care.”

“To help the teens that are coming of age that the statistics share that so many of them end up homeless, commit suicide, end up in jail, repeat a lot of the sad cycles that their parents have done,” Hashmareen Allen said.

“In the middle of the night, I wake up and God shows me this vision, this plan,” Allen said. “What would make a young person, a teenager say, ‘Hey I’m gonna go over to a building I’ve never been in and learn how to be a productive adult,’ and it felt like the Lord spoke to me and said, ‘I want you to give them a car. Every single student that graduates from our program, give them a car, that way they can drive to work, they can drive to church, can drive to school, and it’s the gift that they need most when they graduate high school and they’re looking towards the future.’

“And so, we’ve given away nearly 200 cars to young people who are so deserving and so in need. And most of those cars came from people like you that say hey I want to do something to transform the life of a young person.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indictment: Former Topsail High coach accused of slapping, grabbing throat of victims
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins
Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers
A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a police officer after a wreck...
Man accused of assaulting police officer who was investigating wreck
Lexus Richardson
Wilmington Police Department locates missing teen

Latest News

The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library
New Hanover County Public Library to host summer book sale in August
Columbus County Animal Protective Services
Columbus County Animal Protective Services Family Fur Day to include games, discounted adoptions
Airlie Gardens in New Hanover County
Airlie Gardens to host ninth annual ‘Family Fun Night’ Saturday
Contract for school resource officers among agenda items for New Hanover Co. Board of Education meeting