First Alert Forecast: sunnier, hotter

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 10, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clouds helped pin temperatures below 90 Monday, as expected. Your First Alert Forecast eclipses that hot benchmark Tuesday and many days to come, though, thanks to sunnier skies!

Rain chances will keep a low profile through midweek, including 10% Tuesday, 0% Tuesday night, 10% Wednesday, 0% Wednesday night, and 10% Thursday. For reference: Wilmington officially received a modest 0.02 inches of rain Monday.

In the 82-degree surf: the rip current risk ought to stay in the low to moderate realm through midweek. In the tropics: low to medium odds for a nonthreatening subtropical or tropical storm to develop well east of Bermuda by the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics slumber, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to rebound
First Alert Forecast: a bit unsettled Monday, trending hotter midweek
