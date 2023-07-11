Contract for school resource officers among agenda items for New Hanover Co. Board of Education meeting
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11, beginning at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Center, located at 1805 S. 13th St.
“Attendance will be strictly limited to no more than 150 people. The general public will have the option to view remotely. The Board of Education Meetings can be viewed on both the NHCS YouTube Channel as well as Spectrum channels 5 or 191,” states the New Hanover County Schools website.
The full meeting agenda can be viewed here. Some topics that appear on the agenda include:
- Information on Xello educational software and its implementation.
- A memorandum of understanding between the county and the board of education for shelter storage buildings at Trask Middle School, Codington Elementary, Blair Elementary and Eaton Elementary.
- The yearly presentation of board-sponsored field trips, which are provided at no charge for students.
- A non-exclusive easement with Duke Energy Progress, LLC for the installation of an electric bus charging station at the Northern Bus Lot.
- A contract with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office concerning the provision of 11 school resource officers at “various New Hanover County Schools.”
- A memorandum of understanding with the NHCSO and Wilmington Police Department concerning “the scope of work for School Resource Officers in schools to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff within our district schools.”
- A memorandum of understanding between NHCS, Port City United and Communities In Schools outlining the “scope of work for Community Resource Coordinators in schools to support resources for families experiencing community violence.”
- A memorandum of understanding between NHCS, Port City United and Leading Into New Communities outlining the “scope of work for Community Resource Coordinators in schools to support resources for families experiencing community violence.”
- A memorandum of understanding between NHCS, Port City United and Voyage outlining the “scope of work for Community Resource Coordinators in schools to support resources for families experiencing community violence.”
