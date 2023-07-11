Contract for school resource officers among agenda items for New Hanover Co. Board of Education meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11, beginning at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Center, located at 1805 S. 13th St.

“Attendance will be strictly limited to no more than 150 people. The general public will have the option to view remotely. The Board of Education Meetings can be viewed on both the NHCS YouTube Channel as well as Spectrum channels 5 or 191,” states the New Hanover County Schools website.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed here. Some topics that appear on the agenda include:

