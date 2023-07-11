Senior Connect
Columbus County Animal Protective Services Family Fur Day to include games, discounted adoptions

Columbus County Animal Protective Services
Columbus County Animal Protective Services(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Animal Protective Services has announced a Family Fur Day set for Saturday, August 19.

The event will include outdoor games, food trucks, bounce houses and more at 886 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can also take advantage of half-price adoptions: $67.50 for a dog and $37.50 for a cat.

You can keep up with updates on the CCAPS Facebook page.

