Cell phone service outage reported in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, that a cell phone service outage is currently affecting Brunswick County.

“Cell phone users in Brunswick County are experiencing zero to spotty/sporadic service due to an outage with AT&T. We are told the outage is affecting some other major carriers as well,” the sheriff’s office states.

According to the release, calls to 911 from a cell phone will not work during an outage unless users activate and use WIFI calling.

Calls from a landline are not affected as part of the outage.

“We have not been advised as to when the outage will be restored,” the BCSO adds.

