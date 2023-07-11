Senior Connect
Carolina Beach DWI checkpoint causes long delays, frustrates drivers

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A DWI checkpoint was conducted in Carolina Beach by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office On Saturday, July 8, and many are calling it a traffic nightmare.

Many people say they were stuck for hours, with one driver, who asked to remain anonymous, telling WECT he left a nearby restaurant around 9:20 p.m. and didn’t return home to Monkey Junction until 12:30 a.m.

Jeff Hogan, the owner of The Vault, Celtic Creamery and Hang Ten Grill, says his employees, including two of his daughters, were stuck bumper to bumper after working long shifts. Most of them had to wake up the next morning for work, too.

Hogan says many residents called Carolina Beach Police Department with complaints, but the town of Carolina Beach had nothing to do with the checkpoint, made clear by the town’s statement on Facebook.

“The Carolina Beach Police took a beating on Facebook and everywhere else because everybody thought it was our local police officers. And it was not, it was the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department doing it. And the thing is, is that there has to be a protocol for most of the checkpoints. And I’m not sure that this one was followed,” said Hogan.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office operated alone, but its protocol is still unclear as the office has yet to provide a statement to WECT after requesting one many times.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office did tell us there were a total of 5 DWIs from the checkpoint, 85 traffic charges, 3 weapon violations, and 5 drug violations — one of which was a felony.

Both Hogan and the driver who asked to remain anonymous raised concerns about what an EMS vehicle would have done if it was stuck in traffic like many residents were, and Hogan asks the sheriff’s office to consider this next time a checkpoint is conducted.

