Airlie Gardens to host ninth annual ‘Family Fun Night’ Saturday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Airlie Gardens will host its ninth annual Family Fun Night on Saturday, July 15.

“This special after-hours event is for the young and young-at-heart, featuring live music by The Broccoli Brothers Circus, nature activities, educational booths, games, crafts and a special meet and greet with Reilly, Airlie’s working goose dog. Poor Piggy’s BBQ, Tasty Tee’s, Kona Ice and Pop Nana’s Ice Cream will be on site with food, drinks, and sweet treats for sale,” the announcement states.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Carload passes are $15 for the event and include parking and admission for all of the vehicle’s occupants. Passes can be purchased online here or at the Airlie Gardens gift shop.

“All proceeds from this event will benefit the care of Reilly, the working goose dog of Airlie Gardens. Reilly was adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012 and ‘hired’ to help manage a growing Canadian Geese problem. The geese had taken up residence in the gardens, eating the turf and littering the pathways with waste. Since Reilly’s arrival, the turf has recovered and the pathways are clear, saving Airlie Gardens thousands of dollars in upkeep,” the announcement continues.

“We’re excited to once again offer an affordable event for families to enjoy an evening out and for kids to learn while having fun.”

A photo of Reilly, the border collie, at the Airlie Gardens Family Fun Night in 2019 (Allison Childs)

