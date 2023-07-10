Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 37-year-old Andrew Cody Brogden.

According to the WPD, Brogden frequents the 600 block of Shipyard Boulevard and may be homeless.

Police describe Brogden as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 187 pounds and having hazel eyes with brown hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to dial (910) 343-3600.

