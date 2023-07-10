Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teen

Lexus Richardson
Lexus Richardson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, July 9, that it is looking for 17-year-old Lexus Richardson.

According to the WPD, Richardson may be in the area of Sanders Road.

Police describe Richardson as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 90 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair that has blue ends.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Police lights generic
Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins

Latest News

Earl Maurice Miller
Wilmington PD looking for missing man
Andrew Cody Brogden
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
How to stay safe during an active shooting
How to stay safe in an active shooter situation