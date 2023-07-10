Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, July 9, that it is looking for 17-year-old Lexus Richardson.

According to the WPD, Richardson may be in the area of Sanders Road.

Police describe Richardson as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 90 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair that has blue ends.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

