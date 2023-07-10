Wilmington PD looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 52-year-old Earl Maurice Miller.

According to police, Miller was last heard from on Tuesday, July 4.

The WPD describes Miller as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see him, you are asked to dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600.

