Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD to host second ‘Demo Day’ Tuesday

The event, which will be held at Wilmington PD headquarters, located at 615 Bess St., is open...
The event, which will be held at Wilmington PD headquarters, located at 615 Bess St., is open to everyone.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that its second Demo Day will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

“If you missed the Wilmington, NC Police Department’s first Demo Day last month, well you’re in luck! Come on out Tuesday morning and meet WPD officers and see all the neat equipment they use to protect our community,” the WPD states. “See you there!”

The event, which will be held at Wilmington PD headquarters, located at 615 Bess St., is open to everyone.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins

Latest News

The Derick G.S. Davis Center at Maides Park
Wilmington Community Meetup to be held tonight with a focus on violence prevention
Insect control practices in New Hanover County
WECT's Frances Weller delivers one of the fans donated to Fran's Fans to a local senior
“I feel priviledged and very fortunate”: WECT’s Frances Weller delivers fan to local senior from Fran’s Fans
Film Family Flea Market in Wilmington, NC.
Film Family Flea Market held in support of members impacted by Writers Guild of America strike