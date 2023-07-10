Wilmington PD to host second ‘Demo Day’ Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that its second Demo Day will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

“If you missed the Wilmington, NC Police Department’s first Demo Day last month, well you’re in luck! Come on out Tuesday morning and meet WPD officers and see all the neat equipment they use to protect our community,” the WPD states. “See you there!”

The event, which will be held at Wilmington PD headquarters, located at 615 Bess St., is open to everyone.

