Wilmington man pleads guilty to gun charges, sentenced to 101 months in prison

Jayden Canty
Jayden Canty(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple gun charges on Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Jayden Canty, 19, pleaded guilty to:

  • two counts of Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle
  • two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
  • two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Officials say other charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

“On October 3, 2022, Wilmington police responded to a shots-fired call in the Houston Moore housing complex where a vehicle occupied by two gang members had been damaged by gunfire,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “While neither man was hurt, their vehicle had been hit multiple times. More than forty spent shell casings were found at the scene. Video surveillance footage obtained by investigators in the minutes after the shooting led them to be on the lookout for a white Kia believed to have been used by four suspects.

“Within twenty minutes, the Kia was located and stopped by officers. Canty, Bryan Mercer, age 30, Justin Caldwell, age 34, and Malik Simpson, age 27, were in the car at the time. One gun was found inside of their vehicle, while another was found underneath the car.”

Officials say ballistics testing linked the firearms to the Houston Moore shooting.

“The incident was believed to have been retaliatory in nature, as it occurred on the same day as the funeral for a local gang member associated with Canty and the others,” according to the news release.

Investigators found a third gun used in the shooting less than a week later in a wooded area off of Hurst Street after responding to another shots-fired call.

“Canty later admitted that he and his uncle had been the target of those shots and that he fired that gun in self-defense,” according to the DA’s Office. “He claimed to have left the stolen firearm in the woods after the altercation. On October 12, Canty was involved in another shootout with rival gang members and fired shots from a different stolen firearm. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“That gun was recovered near Canty on October 28 when police were serving warrants on him for the offenses that occurred earlier in the month.”

The cases against Mercer, Caldwell and Simpson are still pending

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

