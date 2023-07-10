Wilmington Community Meetup to be held tonight with a focus on violence prevention

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that it will host its Community Meetup on Monday, July 10, from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Davis Center at Maides Park, located at 1101 Manly Ave. in Wilmington.

“Join us Monday evening for our next community meet-up where our panel of experts will discuss violence prevention. They’ll also connect residents to community-based resources & assistance programs,” the city states in its announcement.

Representatives from Port City United will speak at the meeting.

Light refreshments will also be provided at the free event.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.