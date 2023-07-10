Two Bladenboro men arrested on drug possession charges

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to an investigation of the selling and delivering of controlled substances in the Butler Mill Road area on Monday, July 3.

Vice/Narcotics units purchased cocaine and fentanyl over the course of several months at 704 Butler Mill Road and they executed a search warrant at the investigation’s conclusion. Undisclosed amounts of fentanyl, heroine and cocaine were seized, as well as a Taurus 9mm handgun and U.S. currency.

Kelby Lane Richardson, 29, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with three counts of sell schedule II controlled substances, three counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, three counts of manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $276,000 bond.

Logan Alexander Sykes, 26, of Bladenboro, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $10,000 bond.

