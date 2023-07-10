Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two Bladenboro men arrested on drug possession charges

Logan Alexander Sykes (left) Kelby Lane Richardson (right)
Logan Alexander Sykes (left) Kelby Lane Richardson (right)(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to an investigation of the selling and delivering of controlled substances in the Butler Mill Road area on Monday, July 3.

Vice/Narcotics units purchased cocaine and fentanyl over the course of several months at 704 Butler Mill Road and they executed a search warrant at the investigation’s conclusion. Undisclosed amounts of fentanyl, heroine and cocaine were seized, as well as a Taurus 9mm handgun and U.S. currency.

Kelby Lane Richardson, 29, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with three counts of sell schedule II controlled substances, three counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, three counts of manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $276,000 bond.

Logan Alexander Sykes, 26, of Bladenboro, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Leland-based author Douglas J. Wood stopped by the WECT Studio to discuss his latest novel, The...
Leland author discusses latest novel
Jayden Canty
Wilmington man pleads guilty to gun charges, sentenced to 101 months in prison
Leland-based author Douglas J. Wood stopped by the WECT Studio to discuss his latest novel, The...
Leland author discusses latest novel
Indictment: Former Topsail High coach accused of slapping, grabbing throat of victims