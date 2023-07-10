Senior Connect
‘Street takeover’ bill signed into law in NC, creates higher penalties

People who coordinate street takeovers through social media or otherwise would be charged with a misdemeanor.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm over the bill’s signing into law.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill that makes street takeovers in North Carolina unlawful.

Those in violation of the law, which goes into effect Dec. 1, will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and have to pay a fine of no less than $1,000, according to the bill.

A subsequent violation within a 24-month period is a felony and includes a minimum fine equal to twice the value of the vehicle involved but no less than $1,000, according to the bill.

People who coordinate street takeovers through social media or otherwise would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Street takeovers, as defined by the bill, are the unauthorized taking over of a part of a highway, street or public vehicular area by blocking or impeding the regular flow of traffic to perform vehicle stunts or take part in contests.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm over the bill’s signing into law.

“With this bill becoming law, it gives specific authority to law enforcement to seize vehicles involved in street takeovers and makes it unlawful for anyone to participate in or coordinate one of these events,” Jennings tweeted.

Charlotte has been dealing with street takeovers throughout the year. They’ve led to a number of arrests, dozens of citations and dozens of vehicles towed.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

