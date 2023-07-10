Senior Connect
SBI investigates after man drowns following police chase in Surf City

The retention pond where police say J'Anthony drowned on Saturday, July 8.
The retention pond where police say J'Anthony drowned on Saturday, July 8.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead following a police chase in Surf City. Police Chief Phillip Voorhees says Jonathan Charles J’Anthony drowned in a retention pond around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after assaulting an officer and trying to run.

According to police, the incident happened near the Handy Mart gas station on N.C. 210 where officers located a stolen vehicle. Voorhees says J’Anthony got out of that vehicle and ran into the pond across the street.

READ MORE: Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase

“Our officers are not trained as rescue swimmers, and they did put themselves at great risk after they went into the water to try to assist him,” Voorhees said.

District Attorney Ben David says despite J’Anthony’s death, the investigation will continue.

“Even people who might be engaged in criminal conduct are entitled to the full protection of the laws,” David said. “Officers are uniquely situated not only to be the one who takes, you know, sometimes extraordinary measures to save folks in situations, but they’re one of the rare individuals on the planet who has the duty to act.”

Voorhees says three officers were involved in the incident and are all still on active duty. The State Bureau of Investigation will now determine if the officers acted in accordance with state law and department policy.

“The next step is to make sure everyone who was involved in the incident or who witnessed the incident is interviewed, all video evidence or any other physical evidence is collected,” said David. “And then it’s given to a team of senior prosecutors in my office to fully vet the law as it relates to the facts to determine whether or not any criminal charges are appropriate.”

Voorhees says the department plans to re-evaluate its policies and determine whether water rescue training will be required for officers.

“We review our policies every quarter and we pick certain policies to review so all of them are fresh,” Voorhees said. “This is certainly something that we will review and if there was any actions that we deem should be different, maybe we will change policy.”

Police say the officer J’Anthony allegedly assaulted only received minor injuries.

