Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish

Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County, breaking the previous record of 26 pounds caught in the Neuse River in July 2021.(Justin Hall / N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., has been fishing a local farm pond near his Rockingham County home for years, but he rarely caught channel catfish from it.

That all changed May 21 – and in a big way – when Hall reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish that broke the previous state record.

Hall’s catch, which was certified by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, topped the previous mark of 26 pounds. That fish was caught in July 2021 in the Neuse River.

Hall’s 13-year-old son caught a channel catfish in May that was estimated at more than 25 pounds. They returned it to the water, unaware of the record.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said in a news release.

A week later, using bread dough as bait, he landed the record-breaker. “My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said in the release.

The record fish measured 36 ¼ inches long and 24 ⅞ inches in girth.

To qualify for a North Carolina freshwater fish state record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole. The fish also must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one person. It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the commission, and the fisherman must submit an application with a full, sideview photo of the fish for record certification.

For a list of freshwater fish state records in North Carolina or more information about the State Record Fish Program, visit the commission’s State Record Fish program webpage.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The retention pond where police say J'Anthony drowned on Saturday, July 8.
SBI investigates after man drowns following police chase in Surf City
Man accused of assaulting police officer who was investigating wreck
Local Government Commission to consider Pender Co.’s request for new schools, improvements
Wilmington PD to host second ‘Demo Day’ Tuesday