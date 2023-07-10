Senior Connect
Man accused of assaulting police officer who was investigating wreck

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a police officer after a wreck in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a police officer after a wreck in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, an officer was investigating a wreck in the 1100 block of Military Cutoff Road.

One of the drivers in the wreck then allegedly walked up to the police vehicle and grabbed his ID back from the officer before walking back toward his vehicle.

When the officer tried to stop him from leaving, the suspect is accused of assaulting the officer.

Officials say the man was tased and was arrested after a short struggle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after he claimed he was injured in the struggle. The officer was not injured in the incident.

The suspect’s name and charges are not available at this time. Check this story later for updates.

