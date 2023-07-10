Local Government Commission to consider Pender Co.’s request for new schools, improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials will speak before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday, July 11, to seek approval for $178 million in general obligation bonds to build new schools and improve others.

Voters in Pender County approved a referendum last year to obtain general obligation bonds for the new school projects.

Among the projects that were approved in the referendum were:

A new 1,200-student 6-8 middle school ($67,636,800)

a new 800-student K-5 elementary school ($43,920,000)

renovation of Topsail Middle School for a grade 9-10 Academy due to overcrowding at the high school ($22,601,432)

an elementary school addition ($1,219,065)

rebuilding the Burgaw Middle School cafeteria ($4,272,000)

construct a new Central Services and Maintenance Building ($21,000,000)

and construct an 8-bay garage/maintenance building ($17,121,600).

“The school system is experiencing substantial population growth in the eastern section of the County along the US 17 corridor, around Scott’s Hill and Hampstead, to Holly Ridge and in the proximity of Topsail Island,” states information prepared for the LGC. “Topsail H.S. was built as a 1-A high school and is now 4-A.”

The LGC will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Department of the State Treasurer in Raleigh.

