Leland author discusses latest novel

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland-based author Douglas J. Wood stopped by the WECT Studio on Monday to discuss his latest publication.

The Shakespeare Killer, which was released on June 13, is Wood’s seventh novel.

Wood, who launched a law firm before selling it to a global firm, has more than 45 years of experience in practicing entertainment and media law. He often uses this knowledge in his writing.

He has won two Independent Press Awards - Best Humor and Wit in 2019, and Best Political Thriller in 2020.

Wood will take part in a book signing at Pomegranate Books (4418 Park Ave.) in Wilmington at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

