Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Leland author discusses latest novel

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland-based author Douglas J. Wood stopped by the WECT Studio on Monday to discuss his latest publication.

The Shakespeare Killer, which was released on June 13, is Wood’s seventh novel.

Wood, who launched a law firm before selling it to a global firm, has more than 45 years of experience in practicing entertainment and media law. He often uses this knowledge in his writing.

He has won two Independent Press Awards - Best Humor and Wit in 2019, and Best Political Thriller in 2020.

Wood will take part in a book signing at Pomegranate Books (4418 Park Ave.) in Wilmington at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Carlos Deon Register (left), Curtis Levi Moore (right)
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug charges after traffic stops in two separate investigations
Jayden Canty
Wilmington man pleads guilty to gun charges, sentenced to 101 months in prison
Logan Alexander Sykes (left) Kelby Lane Richardson (right)
Two Bladenboro men arrested on drug possession charges
Leland-based author Douglas J. Wood stopped by the WECT Studio to discuss his latest novel, The...
Leland author discusses latest novel