Lane of US 74 bridge over 23rd Street to close today for drainage system work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, that one lane of the U.S. 74/MLK Jr. Pkwy bridge that crosses 23rd Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m.

According to the announcement, the right eastbound lane will be closed until 3 p.m. to allow NCDOT crews to complete maintenance on the drainage system.

“Use caution! Drive slowly!” the NCDOT announcement states.

