Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lane of US 74 bridge over 23rd Street to close today for drainage system work

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, that one lane of the U.S. 74/MLK Jr. Pkwy bridge that crosses 23rd Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m.

According to the announcement, the right eastbound lane will be closed until 3 p.m. to allow NCDOT crews to complete maintenance on the drainage system.

“Use caution! Drive slowly!” the NCDOT announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins

Latest News

Turn lane closed on Market Street near Porters Neck Road for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work
Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
The NC 11 and NC 87 interchange in Columbus County.
Bridge to be built in Columbus Co. to improve NC 87 and NC 11 interchange
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140