Indictment: Former Topsail High coach accused of slapping, grabbing throat of victims

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Additional details have emerged concerning the indictment of former Topsail High Varsity Softball Coach Eric Phillips.

According to both indictments, obtained by WECT on Monday, July 10, Phillips allegedly “did assault and strike a female person, by slapping her, grabbing her throat, and pinching her.”

The incidents are listed as taking place between Feb. 1 and May 31 of 2022, and Feb. 1 and April 24 of 2023.

According to Pender County Schools, Phillips was a volunteer coach at the school and not an employee.

Phillips was suspended pending an investigation the day that the allegations were reported to the school administration, April 24. According to PCS, the school district accepted Phillips’ resignation on June 7; he had been coaching at the school since October 31, 2016.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

